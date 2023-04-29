Stars of 'Ted Lasso' announce Miami Dolphins' NFL draft pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Football is life!

Wait, that line from the show "Ted Lasso" is actually about European football, which is also known as soccer. But it certainly applied to those who play American football and heard their names called this weekend during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Two of the stars from "Ted Lasso" made a cameo during ESPN's broadcast of the draft on Saturday. Kola Bokinni, who plays AFC Richmond team captain Isaac McAdoo, and Cristo Fernandez, who plays optimistic striker Dani Rojas of "Football is life!" fame, appeared on screen from Tottenham Spurs Stadium in the United Kingdom. They announced that the Miami Dolphins selected Stanford's Elijah Higgins with their sixth-round pick.

"We're currently at the Tottenham Spurs Stadium with the Miami Dolphins," Bokinni said before announcing the pick.

"And we know a thing or two about football," Fernandez said.

"No, this is American football," Bokinni responded.

"Right," Fernandez said. "So, we have no idea what we are doing here, but we're having lots of fun."

The show "Ted Lasso" - a two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy Series - recently returned to Apple TV+ for its third season. Jason Sudeikis starts as the title character, a former American football coach who is coaching a soccer team in London.

Fernandez surprisingly did not say his famous line from the show during his appearance, even though football most certainly is life for draftees like Higgins. Instead, he closed with a shoutout for Miami.

"Go Dolphins!" Fernandez said. "Fins up!"