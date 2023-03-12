nba

Steph Curry Gifts Ball Boy Game-Worn Warriors Jersey for Tunnel Shot Bonk

Curry attempted a pregame tunnel shot on Saturday that struck a ball boy on the head

By Tom Dierberger

Steph gifts ball boy game-worn jersey for tunnel shot bonk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry made up for walloping a Warriors ball boy with his patented tunnel shot ahead of Golden State's 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Curry shared via Instagram comment Saturday night that he gave his game-worn jersey to the person on the unfortunate receiving end of that full-court heave.

"Best game-worn jersey I've ever given away," Curry wrote. "My bad Jonathan."

That game-worn jersey is special considering Curry's performance in the Warriors' win.

In 43 minutes, Curry scored 36 points on 13-of-27 shooting to take down the Bucks, who were playing without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Curry scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and another nine in overtime to steer the Warriors to a needed win.

Taking a basketball to the face is far from ideal, but only one person went home with Curry's game-worn jersey.

Was it worth it? Probably.

