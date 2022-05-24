Steph Curry, LeBron James React to Steve Kerr's Elementary School Shooting Comments

Steph, LeBron react to Kerr's comments on Texas school shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr spent the entirety of his press conference ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals demanding action from politicians in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Now we have children murdered at school,” Kerr said. “When are we going to do something?

“I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of excuses. I’m tired of moments of silence. Enough. There’s 50 senators who refuse to vote on HR-8, which is a background check rule that the House passed two years ago.”

After his comments were posted to social media, Steph Curry, LeBron James and other NBA players tweeted in support of Kerr’s message.

🙌🏽 watch this as much as you watch the game tonight…. https://t.co/EErBoMgCtQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 25, 2022

Enough is Enough. Listen to coach Kerr.! 🗣 https://t.co/qQqTksZYrk — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 25, 2022

Goodness, this is well said. Please watch each second. https://t.co/BS18iUQWPn — Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 25, 2022

Kerr's remarks couldn't be clearer.