Steph Curry Makes NBA Playoff History With 500th Postseason 3-Pointer

Steph Curry made some more playoff history in Game 4

By Tristi Rodriguez

The Warriors only made two of their 20 three-point shot attempts in the first half of the Game 4 matchup vs the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, but one of those triples was historic. 

It was Otto Porter Jr. who first got things going for the Warriors behind the arc late in the second quarter. 

And with under a minute remaining in the first half, Steph Curry got the crowd at Chase Center on their feet with a 27-foot trey. 

Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 500 career postseason three-pointers. 

It seems like there aren’t any more records for Curry to break, but the sharpshooter surprises us every game. 

And on Monday night, he did it in style. Curry showed up to Game 4 with kicks to honor the late great Craig Sager. 

Although any additional triples won’t be as historic as Curry’s, the Dubs’ focus for the remainder of the game is to just get them through the net as they try to take a 3-1 series lead. 

