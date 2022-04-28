Suns clap back at Pelicans fans by wearing “F*** Jae Crowder” shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When you face an opponent multiple times in a row, things are bound to get heated.

That happened in the first-round series between the No. 1 Phoenix Suns and No. 8 New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Both teams have gritty, defensive-minded players battling it out, but Suns forward Jae Crowder has developed a reputation of getting into the heads of players and fans during his 10-year career.

Crowder did just that during Game 4 in New Orleans, when Pelicans fans started to chant “F*** Jae Crowder” in a 118-103 win inside Smoothie King Center.

After Phoenix took Game 5, some Pelicans fans took that chant a bit further in Game 6, wearing red shirts that had the phrase printed on them:

Two Pelicans fans sitting in the second row tonight pic.twitter.com/llGxl5Drl1 — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) April 28, 2022

Safe to say the move backfired.

Facing elimination with a loss, the Pelicans could not keep up with Chris Paul’s historic shooting performance as Crowder and the Suns advanced to the second round.

During Crowder’s postgame press conference, both he and Devin Booker pulled up in the shirt and got the last laugh:

Jae Crowder and Devin Booker wore "F*** Jae Crowder" shirts after the Suns' Game 6 win.



(via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/jKKKaxX4Sl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 29, 2022

The Suns now await the winner between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz as the Pelicans prepare for the 2022 offseason.