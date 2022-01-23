Cam Akers Fumbles at 1-Yard Line Late in First Half Vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams, already holding a 20-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a chance to extend the score even further in the final minute of the half of the divisional round matchup.

That was until running back Cam Akers let that opportunity slip away. The second-year Ram lost the ball at the 1-yard line as Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tackled him to the ground.

The play was initially ruled that Akers was down by contact, but after review, the call was reversed as Akers lost the ball before he was down.

It was a big stop for a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled to contain the Rams’ offense. Todd Bowles’ unit allowed 250 yards of offense to Matt Stafford and the Rams, as Los Angeles holds a 20-3 lead after the first half.