NFL Playoffs

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Sweet Catch Vs. Cardinals For First Playoff TD

Beckham Jr. put the Rams on the board first with his 4-yard score

By NBC Sports Staff

USA Today

It took until Year 8, but Odell Beckham Jr. finally has his first career playoff touchdown.

In the opening quarter of Monday night's NFC wild card showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver impressively hauled in a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 4-yard touchdown.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

OBJ's sweet TD grab was the first score of the game as Los Angeles took a 7-0 lead.

Beckham Jr. has been quite the midseason addition for the Rams. After being released by the Cleveland Browns in early November, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout tallied 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight regular-season games with L.A.

Road to the Super Bowl

Get the latest news on the 2022 NFL Playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl. Here’s our coverage on games, schedules, brackets, standings and more.

NFL Playoffs Jan 15

2022 NFL Playoffs Live Blog: Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL Playoffs 8 mins ago

TV Schedule, Bracket for 2022 NFL Divisional Round

He was making just the second postseason appearance of his career on Monday, with the first coming as a member of the New York Giants in 2017.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLLos Angeles RamsArizona CardinalsOdell Beckham Jr.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us