Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Sweet Catch Vs. Cardinals For First Playoff TD

It took until Year 8, but Odell Beckham Jr. finally has his first career playoff touchdown.

In the opening quarter of Monday night's NFC wild card showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver impressively hauled in a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 4-yard touchdown.

OBJ's sweet TD grab was the first score of the game as Los Angeles took a 7-0 lead.

Beckham Jr. has been quite the midseason addition for the Rams. After being released by the Cleveland Browns in early November, the three-time Pro Bowl wideout tallied 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight regular-season games with L.A.

He was making just the second postseason appearance of his career on Monday, with the first coming as a member of the New York Giants in 2017.