Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Super Bowl MVP

Kupp racked up 99 total yards on his way to his first Super Bowl win

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl MVP on Sunday as the Rams took down the Bengals 23-20.

Kupp caught eight passes and racked up 92 yards in the big game, helping quarterback Matthew Stafford win his first Super Bowl. He also had four receptions for 39 yards on the game-winning drive, including a 1-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 remaining to seal the game.

"It just goes down to this team, the way we prepared, the way trusted each other, love each other. I don’t feel deserving of this," said Kupp after the win.

Kupp had an outstanding regular season, leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Kupp joined Randy Moss and Jerry Rice as the only receivers to ever catch 21 touchdown passes in a season.

He becomes the first non-QB Super Bowl MVP winner since Julian Edelman won it for Super Bowl LIII.

