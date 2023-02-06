There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl.
Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.
Fun Super Bowl prop bets are becoming more and more enticing to gamble on, and one of the categories fans love is the color of Gatorade coaches will be showered in.
At Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, either Eagles’ Nick Sirianni or Chiefs’ Andy Reid will be swimming in the sticky sports drink. But ahead of the action, here are some color odds and a bit of history of Gatorade showers:
What color will the Gatorade shower be at the Super Bowl?
The color reveal for the Gatorade shower will be a surprise until game day.
Ahead of the action, here’s a look at the color odds for Super Bowl LVII:
- Orange, +300
- Yellow, +350
- Blue, +375
- Clear, +400
- Red, +500
- Purple, +800
What were the Gatorade shower colors at previous Super Bowls?
In the past four Super Bowls, blue was a big favorite for Gatorade showers. Here are the winning colors and their odds each year:
- 2022: Los Angeles Rams, Blue +300
- 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Blue +650
- 2020: Kansas City Chiefs, Orange +400
- 2019: New England Patriots, Blue +150
While betting on Gatorade colors has only been legal for a few years, data proves we’ve been keeping track of these iconic showers for some time now.
Here are some more Gatorade colors of choice over the years:
- 2018: Philadelphia Eagles, Yellow
- 2017: New England Patriots, None
- 2016: Denver Broncos, Orange
- 2015: New England Patriots, Blue
- 2014: Seattle Seahawks, Orange
- 2013: Baltimore Ravens, None
- 2012: New York Giants, Purple
- 2011: Green Bay Packers, Orange
- 2010: New Orleans Saints, Orange
- 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers, Yellow
- 2008: New York Giants, Clear
- 2007: Indianapolis Colts, Clear
- 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers, Clear
- 2005: New England Patriots, Clear
- 2004: New England Patriots, None
- 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purple
- 2002: New England Patriots, None
- 2001: Baltimore Ravens, Yellow
When was the first Gatorade shower at a Super Bowl?
New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells was drenched with Gatorade after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in 1987.
When did people start betting on Gatorade showers?
While the first Gatorade shower was in 1987, people didn’t start betting on them until 2019.
