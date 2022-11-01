Super Bowl LVII odds after 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And breathe, NFL fans.

The 2022 NFL trade deadline delivered chaos and endless tweet notifications, and now rosters are mostly set as some teams prepare for a potential playoff push while others start studying college football film more intensely.

Among the biggest headliners of the trade deadline involved tight end T.J. Hockenson moving from one NFC North team to another, Bradley Chubb riding away from Denver to take his talents to South Beach and Trevor Lawrence eventually getting more wideout help when Calvin Ridley suits up next season.

So, how did the trade movement affect the bigger picture in the NFL? Let’s take a look at Super Bowl LVII odds for all 32 teams, including division and conference outlooks:

What are the odds for Super Bowl LVII?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are still the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, according to our betting partner, PointsBet. However, the only undefeated team through eight weeks is inching closer to becoming the top betting choice.

Here’s a look at all 32 teams:

Who will win the AFC Championship Game this season?

The Bills once again reign supreme as the odds expect them to finally jump the hurdle that is Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. Here are the seven teams with the best odds to win the AFC:

Buffalo Bills: +135

Kansas City Chiefs: +320

Baltimore Ravens: +750

Cincinnati Bengals: +1400

Los Angeles Chargers: +1700

Miami Dolphins: +1700

Tennessee Titans: +2200

Who will win the NFC Championship Game this season?

The currently 7-0 Eagles have a strong odds advantage to claim the NFC title. Let’s take a look at the top seven teams:

Philadelphia Eagles: +170

Dallas Cowboys: +650

Minnesota Vikings: +650

San Francisco 49ers: +650

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1000

Los Angeles Rams: +1400

Green Bay Packers: +2200

What are the NFL division odds in 2022?

Some divisions are tight…others not so much. Here’s a look at every team’s odds to win their respective division, via PointsBet:

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: -450

Dallas Cowboys: +450

New York Giants: +1200

Washington Commanders: +8000

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: -167

Seattle Seahawks: +350

Los Angeles Rams: +500

Arizona Cardinals: +1500

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings: -900

Green Bay Packers: +700

Chicago Bears: +4000

Detroit Lions: +7000

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -130

Atlanta Falcons: +210

New Orleans Saints: +550

Carolina Panthers: +2000

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: -1250

Miami Dolphins: +1000

New England Patriots: +3000

New York Jets: +4000

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: -500

Los Angeles Chargers: +500

Denver Broncos: +2500

Las Vegas Raiders: +2800

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: -286

Cincinnati Bengals: +350

Cleveland Browns: +1400

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6600

AFC South

Tennessee Titans: -300

Indianapolis Colts: +450

Jacksonville Jaguars: +650

Houston Texans: +5000

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.