Super Bowl LVII Odds Entering Week 18 of the Regular Season

With the final games of the NFL's regular season approaching, wins and losses in the league have never seemed more irrelevant.
The thoughts of players, fans and those associated with the league are with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who has made remarkable improvement after going into cardiac arrest following a collision during Monday's game.
The season, however, will go on as scheduled, with games set to begin Saturday and the playoffs commencing next weekend.
Here are the current Super Bowl LVII odds for all 32 teams, including division and conference outlooks:
What are the odds for Super Bowl LVII?
The Kansas City Chiefs, who currently have the best record in the AFC at 13-3, are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.
Here’s a look at the odds for the teams in the playoffs and those still vying for a spot:
Kansas City Chiefs: +350
Buffalo Bills: +400
Philadelphia Eagles: +550
San Francisco 49ers: +550
Cincinnati Bengals: +700
Dallas Cowboys: +1200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000
Los Angeles Chargers: +2200
Green Bay Packers: +2500
Minnesota Vikings: +3000
Baltimore Ravens: +4000
Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500
New York Giants: +6000
Miami Dolphins: +8000
Detroit Lions: +10000
New England Patriots: +12500
Seattle Seahawks: +15000
Tennessee Titans: +15000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +30000
Who will win the AFC Championship Game this season?
Just behind the Chiefs as the favorite to win the AFC are the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are the odds for the AFC teams that have clinched a playoff berth or remain in contention.
Kansas City Chiefs: +175
Buffalo Bills: +200
Cincinnati Bengals: +400
Los Angeles Chargers: +1100
Baltimore Ravens: +1500
Jacksonville Jaguars: +2500
Miami Dolphins: +3000
New England Patriots: +8000
Tennessee Titans: +8000
Pittsburgh Steelers: +10000
Who will win the NFC Championship Game this season?
The San Francisco 49ers, winners of nine straight games, have passed the 13-3 Eagles, who have lost their last two games without injured quarterback and MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts, as the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Here are the odds for the 10 NFC teams that remain in playoff contention.
San Francisco 49ers: +180
Philadelphia Eagles: +200
Dallas Cowboys: +475
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +750
Green Bay Packers: +1200
Minnesota Vikings: +1400
New York Giants: +2500
Detroit Lions: +6600
Seattle Seahawks: +8000
What are the NFL division odds in 2022?
Three division titles remain up for grabs in the final week of the regular season. Here’s a look at every team’s odds to win their respective division, via PointsBet:
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals: TBD
Baltimore Ravens: TBD
AFC South
Jacksonville Jaguars: TBD
Tennessee Titans: TBD
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles: TBD
Dallas Cowboys: TBD
