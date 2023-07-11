Take a look at the changes coming to Gillette Stadium this Patriots season

Crews renovating Gillette Stadium are in the fourth quarter, rushing to finish work in time for the NFL season.

"We have 60 days to go and we have plenty work to do but we're on schedule so we're very excited about that," said Jim Nolan of Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

It's now a construction zone, but Gillette's north end is getting a $250 million facelift designed to enhance the fan experience.

One of the more noticeable improvements at the home of the New England Patriots is a new 22-story lighthouse with views of Boston and Providence.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Has an observation deck that is 360 degrees, that goes around the entire perimeter," said Jen Ferron of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We believe that will be an incredibly unique experiential opportunity for fans coming down here year-round."

The Patriots offered a tour of project Tuesday afternoon. The new addition offers a grand plaza front of Gillette, as well as bigger spaces for fans to gather.

There will also be more amenities, including restaurants and bars like the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, where fans will be able to interact with players as they make their way onto the field.

"There are a lot of venues, our age, NFL venues that are looking to be replaced. We think we're as good as ever by investing in it," Nolan said.

The stadium will also have a 22,000-square-foot high-definition video board that the Patriots say is the largest outdoor one in the country.

"It has a curved radius radius, which follows the architecture of our stadium, and it's going to allow us to not just show one immersive video, but to be used for multiple celebratory moments."

The new amenities won't be ready for the preseason. Fans will have to wait until the home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 10.