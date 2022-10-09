Teddy Bridgewater Ruled Out After Exiting Dolphins-Jets Game

The Miami Dolphins were dealt a quarterback injury for the second straight game.

Teddy Bridgewater got the start on Sunday against the New York Jets in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The team then had to turn to third-stringer Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets after Bridgewater headed for the locker room in the first quarter.

Bridgewater exited the game after taking a safety on the Dolphins’ first offensive play. Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner drilled Bridgewater in the end zone, and the team was awarded two points as Bridgewater was flagged for intentional grounding.

The Dolphins initially announced that Bridgewater has an elbow injury, is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return. He was later ruled out for the game due to concussion protocols, even after he passed tests.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Injury Update | Teddy Bridgewater has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/Bdp8CaVERg — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 9, 2022

#Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out due to the concussion protocol, to be specific. He passed the tests administered by docs, but due to the new adjustments to the protocol and based on what the spotter saw, he was ruled out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Thompson is a seventh-round rookie out of Kansas State. He finished the 2021 season with 12 touchdown passes and four interceptions.