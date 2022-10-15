NCAAF

Tennessee Snaps Losing Streak to Alabama With FG as Time Expires

Chase McGrath converted a 40-yard field goal, sending a knuckler through the uprights to give Tennessee the victory

By Mike Gavin

Vol Tide.

The sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers defeated No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on a field goal as time expired, sending a wave of Vol fans onto the field for a raucous celebration.

Fans lit up victory cigars and tore down the field goal post that had just helped the unbeaten Vols  (7-0) hand Alabama (6-1) its first loss of the season. It was Tennessee’s first win over Alabama since 2006, ending a 15-game losing streak.

Vols receiver Jalin Hyatt had six catches for 207 yards and a single game school record of five touchdowns. His fifth and final TD of the day was a 13-yarder catch to even the score at 49-49 with 3:26 remaining. 

Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 50-yard field goal in the final minute. Henson Hooker then drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winning field goal and long-awaited celebration in Tennessee.

