‘The energy is unbelievable': Al Horford greets Celtics fans in Boston

If you want to know the power of these Boston Celtics, look no further than the hundreds in line Thursday at a local restaurant, hoping and waiting for a chance to see Al Horford.

"It is Al Horford, how could I miss it,?" asked Walter Estrade, who got in line at 7:15 a.m. Thursday with his brother and sister. "It is a hot day, it is always worth it for Al Horford."

In fact, hundreds waited on Boylston Street in a line stretching down the block. Horford was mobbed as he headed into the Raising Cane's for a promotional appearance.

"The energy is unbelievable, I am just grateful, this is the kind of stuff you just dream about and being in this position I feel pretty grateful," Horford said once inside.

Horford says he did not take the trip to Miami with several players to celebrate after winning Monday night, opting to spend time with his family. In fact, he said, this trip to the Back Bay was only the second time he has left the house since winning it all.

"We play basketball for the Celtics, but we understand we represent much more, Boston, we represent the New England area, I am just very proud to be able to bring a championship to Boston," he said. "It has been hard, a lot of hard work, and a lot of tough losses over the years, but just to get to this point I am very grateful."

Friday is expected to be a banner day for Boston businesses as the city celebrates the Celtics.

All this winning by the "Green Team" has local businesses seeing green.

"We estimate, and that is with the help of the NBA, about $6 million a game, so that is a pretty good number," said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston.

Sheridan says Friday's parade is also huge, considering Friday remains somewhat slower in town as more people work from home then.

"A lot of these small businesses that might have infusions of people during the day, lunch business, happy hour business, are going to really reap the benefits of the parade being here on a Friday," Sheridan said.

At Abe & Louie's on Boylston Street, they are expecting Marathon Monday crowds, but they are ready.

"The hype is real and we are really fortunate to get the 18th banner," said Bruno Marini, of Tavistock Restaurant Collection. "Because of the marathon, we are so used to it, we got the staff, we got the ice, our vendors come a day early so we are definitely ready, it is exciting and it is great for the city."

"People want to be around the excitement and be apart of it," he added.