These MLB teams have clinched a 2022 playoff berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here, and teams are slowly punching their tickets to the postseason.

Eight clubs have successfully secured a spot in the 12-team bracket thus far, meaning there are still four playoff berths up for grabs.

So, with less than one week remaining in the regular season, which teams are already postseason bound? And which ones are closest to clinching?

Which teams are in the 2022 MLB playoffs?

The Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to qualify for the playoffs on Thursday, joining the AL East champion New York Yankees, AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians, AL West champion Houston Astros, NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals, NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. The NL East is the only division race that is still undecided.

How many wild cards make the MLB playoffs?

In addition to the three division winners, there are three wild card spots in each league.

How do the new MLB playoffs work?

The new 12-team MLB playoff format gives a first-round bye to the two best division champions in each league. From there, the remaining division winner (No. 3 seed) faces the worst wild card team (No. 6 seed), while the top two wild card teams (No. 4 and 5 seeds) square off in the other series. The wild card round is a best-of-three format with the higher seed hosting all three games.

There is no re-seeding for the divisional round, so the No. 1 seed will battle the winner of the 4-5 matchup and the No. 2 seed will draw the winner of the 3-6 matchup. The divisional round is a best-of-five 2-2-1 format, while the championship round and World Series are a best-of-seven 2-3-2 format.

What are the magic numbers for the 2022 MLB playoffs?

Here's a full look at the updated magic numbers for a playoff berth, courtesy of PlayoffMagic.com:

American League (three teams for two spots)

Tampa Bay Rays: 1

Seattle Mariners: 2

Baltimore Orioles: 13

National League (four teams for two spots)

San Diego Padres: 4

Philadelphia Phillies: 7

Milwaukee Brewers: 8

San Francisco Giants: 13

Which MLB teams have been eliminated from playoff contention?

Fifteen teams, seven in the NL and eight in the AL, have been officially eliminated from postseason contention: Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Oakland A's, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

When do the 2022 MLB playoffs start?

The postseason gets underway with the wild card round on Friday, Oct. 7, two days after the regular season ends. You can check out the full playoff schedule here.