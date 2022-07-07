Third Chicago Bears Player Arrested in Texas on Gun and Weapon Charges

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, on Monday, July 4, according to a report.

Moore was released from Cooke County Jail the same day on a $5,000 bond. He was arrested on "drug and weapon charges," according to the report.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The receiver played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the Seattle Seahawks before playing for the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers each during the 2021 season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Bears this past April, joining a group headlined by Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and newly drafted Velus Jones Jr.

Moore marks the third Bears player arrested this summer alongside linebacker Matt Adams (misdemeanor gun possession) and Pringle (reckless driving).

The Bears start training camp at Halas Hall on July 26.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.