Tiger Woods to Miss 2023 PGA Championship Following Ankle Surgery

Tiger Woods will not compete at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The 15-time major champion will miss the second major of the year while recovering from ankle surgery. Woods underwent the procedure on April 19 to address arthritis that was caused by injuries sustained in a February 2021 car wreck. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, said after the surgery that there was "no timetable" for Woods' recovery.

Woods made the cut at the 2023 Masters in early April but withdrew before the final round of the tournament.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Justin Thomas, the 2022 PGA Championship winner, Jordan Speith and World No. 1 Jon Rahm are among the notable names on the PGA Championship entry list, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Will Zalatoris joins Woods as the only other player eligible for the tournament who will not be playing. He is out for the year after undergoing back surgery in April and is the only player in the PGA Tour's top 10 rankings who is not expected to compete.

The 2023 PGA Championship will take place from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.