Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship After Three Rounds

Woods withdrew after posting the worst PGA Championship round of his career

By Max Molski

Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after three rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tiger Woods will not be finishing the 2022 PGA Championship.

The four-time tournament champion withdrew after three rounds. He said after his round on Saturday that he was experiencing pain in his surgically repaired right leg.

“Well, I’m sore,” he said following his round. “I know that is for a fact.”

Woods made the cut after shooting 3-over across his first two rounds. He followed that up by shooting a 9-over 79 on Saturday, giving him his worst ever round at the PGA Championship.

It’s been five weeks since Woods made his return to the PGA Tour, giving it a go at Augusta National for the 2022 Masters. He made the cut there, as well, before shooting consecutive 6-over 78s.

Woods ends his 2022 PGA Championship 21 strokes behind Chile’s Mito Pereira, who holds the lead at 9-under through three rounds.

