Timeline: Vin Scully Through the Years

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, the team said. He was 94.

Here are Scully headlines through the years.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Scully Wins Baseball Digest Lifetime Achievement Award

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No Fields Found.

April 2022

Scully wins the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest. The longtime is honored with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual who has made significant contributions to the national game.

Dodgers Legend Vin Scully Wishes Willie Mays Happy 90th Birthday

May 2021

The Giants-Dodgers rivalry comes to a stop on Willie Mays' birthday. The Giants legend is beloved by sides, as seen Thursday morning when he turned 90 years old.

Sandra Scully, Vin Scully's Beloved Wife, Dies at 76

January 2021

Sandra Scully, the beloved wife of Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully, passed away Sunday at the age of 76, the baseball team announced Monday.

Hall of Fame Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Turns 93

November 2020

Scully turns 93. He marks the day by watching football.

Scully Auctions Off Baseball Memorabilia, Netting More Than $2 Million

September 2020

Vin Scully's personal collection garners more than $2 million, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit neuromuscular research at UCLA.

Scully Calms Concerned Fans With Audio Message After Fall

April 2020

Hello everybody, wherever you may be. Since the moment the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that legendary broadcaster Vin Scully had suffered a fall and was hospitalized, concerned fans across the globe sent their prayers and get well soon greetings to the 92-year-old.

Vin Scully Narrates New Dodgers Video

April 2020

The Los Angeles Dodgers showed off some of their stadium renovations in a video narrated by retired broadcaster Vin Scully and posted on social media.

Dodgers, MLB Honor Jackie Robinson's Centennial Year

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

April 2019

Vin Scully joined the widow of Jackie Robinson to honor the player who broke baseball’s color barrier during Robinson's centennial birthday celebration.

Scully Declines Invitation to Return to Broadcast Booth for NLCS Between Dodgers and Brewers

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

October 2018

Vin Scully won't return to the booth after being invited by Joe Buck for NLCS showdown at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers Induct Vin Scully Into Ring of Honor and His Response is Vintage Vin

May 2017

Vin Scully returned to Dodger Stadium to tell jokes and share stories as he becomes the 11th inductee into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor.

After a Lifetime in the Dodgers Broadcast Booth, Watching as a Fan Holds Little Appeal for Vin Scully

March 2017

The Dodgers will play their first opening day since 1950 without Vin Scully calling their games. He won’t be in the stands. He won’t make a point of watching on TV, either. "It's a day game. I'll probably have things to do."

President Obama Presents Vin Scully With Medal Freedom

November 2016

President Barack Obama presented Scully with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House.