Timmy Trumpet set to play Edwin Diaz in at Citi Field against the Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just when it seems Edwin Diaz’s walkout music couldn’t get any more epic, the New York Mets have upped the ante going directly to the source of the sound -- Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet.

The musician will reportedly make the trip to New York on Sunday, Aug. 28, to play Diaz in live against the Colorado Rockies.

Diaz has taken the MLB by storm this season with 26 saves and 91 strikeouts, backing up his impressive field performance with a classic rendition of “Narco” by Dutch duo Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. It’s a fiery song by itself, but the live trumpets are an experience second-to-none and a fan-favorite of the Citi Field faithful.

The Aug. 28 matchup will be the final contest of a four-game series in which the NL East-leading Mets should be comfortably favored over the worst team in the NL West.

It remains unclear what the Mets plan to do if Diaz doesn’t enter the game, but there’s certainly a lot of hype around this collaboration.

Narco was released in 2017 but has reached newfound popularity during the 2022 MLB season, The song has transcended the baseball diamond to the point where one lucky Mets fan managed to broker a deal with his fiance and Twitter to play the song during the entrance at their wedding reception.

The New York Giants seemed to be joining the fad, playing “Narco” during practice in East Rutherford, N.J on Aug. 9

Giants playing the Edwin Diaz trumpet entrance song during practice. #giants #mets pic.twitter.com/g7kkaycJHN — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 9, 2022

Here’s the complete song: