Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NECN's Olympics Newsletter

Elinor Purrier is running the distance to gold.

The Vermont native turned heads at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic trails in July after breaking a 32-year-old record to land her a spot on Team USA. The dairy farmer turned international track star will make her Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer. Purrier broke another record last February after shattering a 37-year-old record for the fastest U.S. women’s indoor mile.

How will the record-breaking track star place in the Tokyo Games? We can’t wait to watch and find out!

The summer games finally kick off on July 23, a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We hope you are as excited as we are for the summer games to begin!