Team USA's Torri Huske Aims for Gold in Women's 100m Butterfly Final

The women's 100m butterfly final will take place on Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. ET as swimmers look for a chance to earn an individual medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The United States has the opportunity to add another medal to their count with Torri Huske looking to place.

Huske finished with a time of 56.51 landing her in the fifth spot behind defending champion and world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, who finished with a time of 56.40.

Canada's Maggie MacNeil, reigning world champion, posted a time of 56.56 seconds finishing in the sixth spot in the semis. While she enters the finals as a favorite, she can expect stiff competition from Zhang Yufei of China, who finished first with a time of 55.89 seconds.

American Claire Curzan failed to qualify after finishing in 10th place despite routinely shattering records within the 100m butterfly. She missed the top eight by less than three-tenths of a second.

Tune in to see who will place in the women's 100m butterfly live on NBC, or stream here.