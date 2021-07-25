Team USA Gold Medalists of the Tokyo Olympics

By Nina Lin

These U.S. Olympians will be coming home from Tokyo with an extra souvenir – a gold Olympic medal.

Gold medallist Anastasija Zolotic of the United States bites her medal at a victory ceremony for the women's -57kg taekwondo event during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at the Makuhari Messe convention center.
Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images
Anastasija Zolotic – 57kg Taekwondo

Zolotic became the first woman from the United States to win an Olympic taekwondo event, and the third American athlete to win a gold medal in taekwondo.
Gold medallist USA's Lee Kiefer celebrate on podium during the medal ceremony for the women's foil individual during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, on July 25, 2021.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Lee Kiefer – Women's Individual Foil (Fencing)

Kiefer made history as the first athlete from the United States to medal in the individual foil fencing category.
Gold medallist USA's William Shaner poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's 10m air rifle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images
William Shaner – Men's 10m Air Rifle

Shaner set a new Olympic record during the 10m air rifle event, scoring 251.6 and narrowly defeating Sheng Lihao of China by .07.
Gold medalist Chase Kalisz of USA during the medals ceremony of the 400m individual medley final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 25, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Chase Kalisz - 400m Individual Medley (Swimming)

Kalisz broke Team USA's dry spell when he took gold in the 400m individual medley, winning the first medal for the United States in Tokyo.
