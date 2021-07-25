Team USA Gold Medalists of the Tokyo Olympics By Nina Lin Published 41 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago By Nina Lin Published 41 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago These U.S. Olympians will be coming home from Tokyo with an extra souvenir – a gold Olympic medal. See other top photos from the Tokyo Olympics Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty ImagesAnastasija Zolotic – 57kg TaekwondoZolotic became the first woman from the United States to win an Olympic taekwondo event, and the third American athlete to win a gold medal in taekwondo. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty ImagesLee Kiefer – Women's Individual Foil (Fencing)Kiefer made history as the first athlete from the United States to medal in the individual foil fencing category. Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty ImagesWilliam Shaner – Men's 10m Air Rifle Shaner set a new Olympic record during the 10m air rifle event, scoring 251.6 and narrowly defeating Sheng Lihao of China by .07. Jean Catuffe/Getty ImagesChase Kalisz - 400m Individual Medley (Swimming)Kalisz broke Team USA's dry spell when he took gold in the 400m individual medley, winning the first medal for the United States in Tokyo.