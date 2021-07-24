Tokyo Olympics

Team USA Not Among Day 1 Medal Winners For First Time Since 1972

Check out where Team USA stands in the medal count after Day 1 at the Tokyo Olympics

By Fallon Oeser

Gold medalist Yang Qian of China celebrates on the podium after the 10m Air Rifle Women's Final on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range on July 24, 2021, Saitama, Japan. Yang was the first to win a gold medal in Tokyo.
Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images

We have wins! But we don't have medals.

Yet.

Team USA delivered several solid wins on Day 1 of Olympic competition, including great showings from the women's soccer team, 3x3 basketball team and softball team.

But for the first time since the 1972 Summer Olympics, Team USA failed to take home a medal on Day 1 of the Games.

Thirty-seven medals were awarded Saturday, and 28 countries took home hardware.

Who won the most medals on Day 1?

China leads the way in the medal count with four, three gold and one bronze. Qian Yang kicked things off for the Chinese team with gold in the women's 10m air rifle.

Zhihui Hou took home gold in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition and set three new Olympic records. The reigning world-record holder recorded the best clean and jerk of the day at 116 kg and the best snatch at 94kg, both new Olympic records. She won gold with a total of 210 g and, you guessed it, a new Olympic record.

Yiwen Sun defeated Romanian Ana Maria Popescu in the women's epee final in overtime to win China's third gold medal of the day.

Did Japan Win a Medal on Day 1?

Japan finished with two medals on Day 1. Naohisa Takato won gold in the men's 60kg judo event for Japan's first gold of their own Olympics. Takato is a three-time world champion and a star in a sport that Japan dominates at the world stage. He defeated Chinese Taipei's Yang Yung Wei, but Wei's silver medal makes history as the first-ever judo medal for Chinese Taipei.

The host country came very close to bringing home a second gold in the women's 48kg judo event, but Kosovo's Distria Krasniqi, the world number one, defeated Japan's Majlinda Kelmendi in the final. This was Kosovo's second-ever gold medal win.

What Other Notable Medals Were Awarded?

Ecuador got its third-ever Olympic medal after Richard Caparaz won the men's road race, defeating Tour de France champion Tadei Pogacar.

The first-ever medals in the Olympic archery mixed team event were awarded Saturday. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok held off the Netherland's Gabrielle Schloesser and Steve Wijler for gold.

How Are Medals Being Awarded at the Tokyo Olympics?

Due to COVID-19, athletes put medals on themselves at the Tokyo Olympics.

Read more about this year's Olympic medals here.

Which Countries Have Won the Most Medals So Far?

China 4
South Korea 3
Italy 2
Japan 2
Russian Olympic Committee 2
Serbia 2
Ecuador 1
Hungary 1
Iran 1
Kosovo 1
Thailand 1
Belgium 1
Spain 1
India 1
Netherlands 1
Romania 1
Chinese Taipei 1
Tunisia 1
Estonia 1
France 1
Indonesia 1
Israel 1
Mexico 1
Mongolia 1
Kazakhstan 1
Slovenia 1
Switzerland 1
Ukraine 1

