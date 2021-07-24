Team USA's Athletes Share Music That Will Leave You Feeling Like a Champion

What do Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Kanye West all have in common? They may just be the secret to an Olympian's best race.

With the 2020 Olympics officially underway, the members of Team USA are finally having their moment to go for gold as they compete in a variety of sports including gymnastics, swimming, track and field, skateboarding and more.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Although years of training have absolutely prepared each and every qualifying athlete for Tokyo, many competitors can't help but give credit to music for helping them work harder, faster and stronger.

"I do listen to music as I train," Team USA's track and field star Isaiah Jewett told E! News at Luxury Experience & Co's Pre-ESPYS event. "I feel like it definitely gives you more freedom because you get to get into the creator's emotions and you definitely get to feel what they wrote. It gives you a vibe to get ready to train and everything like that."

So, what exactly are your favorite athletes listening to before they lace up their sneakers, put on their goggles and grab their surfboard? We're so glad you asked!

Biggest Olympic Scandals

We asked athletes to share the music they can't stop training to. Keep scrolling to see their picks. And yes, you are more than welcome to create your own Olympics playlist starting now.

Simone Biles

The queen of gymnastics loves the queens of music. "I would say anything by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Meg Thee Stallion," the gold medalist revealed. "There's a lot! don't have a specific song."

April Ross

"I find myself listening to the song 'Headlines' by Drake a lot before matches," the beach volleyball player revealed. "I've listened to it for a long time. I feel like I started listening to it before matches since I played professionally in Italy which was like 2012 or something. It's just such a swaggy revenge song, so I always kind of go back to that song."

Bryce Wettstein

From Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" and MIKA's "Lollipop" to Roy Robison's "You Got It" and The Moldy Peaches' "Anybody Else But You," the skateboarder loves to listen to a variety of music. "These are songs I've listened to since I was little," she shared while partnering with his premium sponsor Core Hydration. "They all conjure such happy memories. I'll be listening to these songs in Tokyo at the Olympics to help keep me grounded."

Carissa Moore

"You really can't go wrong with Rihanna's 'Desperado' or 'Needed Me,'" Team USA's surfer told E! News. "I like either of those. They have like a really nice bass and badass tone."

Shae Anderson

"I listen to Major Nine a lot. A lot of people don't really know who that is. He [Chad Thomas] actually played in the NFL and a lot of his music puts me in the workout mood," the track and field relay runner shared. "But I also listen to all different kinds of genres: classical music, country, pop, alternative rock, anything you can imagine, I listen to."

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Isaiah Jewett

"I do not have a favorite singer, but I'm currently listening to Billie Eilish and she's pretty good. I love her music," the University of Southern California track and field star said. "Beyoncé is pretty good and Drake too."

Vashti Cunningham

"Kodak Black is my favorite artist and he gets me pumped, but lately I have not been listening to rap at any of the track meets," the Olympic high jumper shared. "I've just been listening to worship music."

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Mariah Duran

"Lately I've been bumping like old Kanye West, like the Graduation albums," the professional skateboarder shared with E! News while supporting Always' #KeepHerPlaying campaign. "I like the older songs of him."

Alix Klineman

The beach volleyball player admits her music picks change a lot. There is one rapper, however, she will always love. As she explained, "The one I listen to when I warm up at the Olympics is 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem."

Allyson Felix

Before the track and field star beats the competition, there is one artist she can't get enough of. Anyone heard of Lizzo?

Caroline Marks

"I've been loving Billie Eilish lately," the surfer told E! News. "Anything from her album is great. I love the song 'bad guy.' She's pretty amazing. I also love Lana Del Rey."

Ariel Torres

"I listen to music all the time, but my taste isn't mainstream," the karate star said after partnering with got milk?. "I used to listen to throwback songs, but I love Anime movies, so lately I've been very into Anime music from the movies I watch. I can't understand what they're saying yet, but I love the beat."

Crystal Dunn

"I listen to a whole bunch of everything," the soccer star told E! News when celebrating her partnership with Mastercard. "I'm not picky. Anything with a good beat, I'm there."

Nyjah Huston

When not skateboarding around town or designing eyewear for Privé Revaux, the athlete told E! News he loves listening to "hip-hop or house music."