ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's April Ross (L) hugs partner Alix Klineman in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool B match between the USA and China during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Alix Klineman (L) blocks a shot by China's Xue Chen in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool B match between the USA and China during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew MedichiniSegeon Ma of South Korea, left, and Roman Petrov of Kyrgyzstan compete in the men's individual round of 64 Epee competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. AP Photo/Ben CurtisJagger Eaton of the United States competes in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Francisco SecoKolohe Andino, of the United States, competes during the first round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Olympics on July 25, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesKanoa Igarashi of Team Japan reacts after his Men's Round 1 heat on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 25, 2021, in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.