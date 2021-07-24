Tokyo Olympics Day 2 in Pictures

Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and see all of day two's top moments in pictures.

USA's April Ross (L) hugs partner Alix Klineman in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool B match between the USA and China during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Alix Klineman (L) blocks a shot by China's Xue Chen in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool B match between the USA and China during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Segeon Ma of South Korea, left, and Roman Petrov of Kyrgyzstan compete in the men's individual round of 64 Epee competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Jagger Eaton of the United States competes in the men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis
Kolohe Andino, of the United States, competes during the first round of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Kanoa Igarashi of Team Japan reacts after his Men's Round 1 heat on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 25, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
