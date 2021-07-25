Tokyo Olympics Day 3 in Pictures

Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and see all of day three's top moments in pictures.

MORE PHOTOS

Mariah Duran of the United States competes in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Ben Curtis
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt celebrates finishing first to win gold in the men's individual triathlon competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Alex Yee of Great Britain leads a group including Hayden Wilde of New Zealand, center, and Kevin McDowell of United States, left, during the run portion of the men's individual triathlon at the 2020 Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/David Goldman
Morgan Pearson of the United States, center, dives into the water for the start of the men's individual triathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Alex Yee of Team Great Britain rides ahead of Stefan Zachaus of Team Luxembourg, Matthew Sharpe of Team Canada and other competitors during the Men's Individual Triathlon on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Kolohe Andino, of the United States, maneuvers on a wave during warm up ahead of his heat in men's surfing at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
