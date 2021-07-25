Tokyo Olympics Day 3 in Pictures Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and see all of day three's top moments in pictures. Published 59 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago Published 59 mins ago • Updated 10 mins ago MORE PHOTOS AP Photo/Ben CurtisMariah Duran of the United States competes in the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty ImagesNorway's Kristian Blummenfelt celebrates finishing first to win gold in the men's individual triathlon competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. AP Photo/David GoldmanAlex Yee of Great Britain leads a group including Hayden Wilde of New Zealand, center, and Kevin McDowell of United States, left, during the run portion of the men's individual triathlon at the 2020 Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Jae C. HongMorgan Pearson of the United States, center, dives into the water for the start of the men's individual triathlon at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesAlex Yee of Team Great Britain rides ahead of Stefan Zachaus of Team Luxembourg, Matthew Sharpe of Team Canada and other competitors during the Men's Individual Triathlon on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Odaiba Marine Park on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Francisco SecoKolohe Andino, of the United States, maneuvers on a wave during warm up ahead of his heat in men's surfing at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan.