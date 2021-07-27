Tokyo Olympics Day 5 in Pictures

Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and see all of day five's top moments in pictures.

Tri Bourne, of the United States, returns a shot during a men's beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the 2020 Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Jacob Gibb, top left, of the United States, takes a shot as Adrian Heidrich, of Switzerland, defends during a men's beach volleyball match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Jacob Gibb, left, of the United States, takes a shot as Adrian Heidrich, of Switzerland, defends during a men's beach volleyball match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
