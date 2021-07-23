Tokyo Olympics Day One in Pictures

Looking for a recap of day one of the Tokyo Olympics? See all of the top moments in pictures.

MORE PHOTOS

AP Photo/John Minchillo

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Martin BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

AP Photo/Dita Alangkara