Tokyo Olympics Day One in Pictures

Looking for a recap of day one of the Tokyo Olympics? See all of the top moments in pictures.

MORE PHOTOS

India midfielder Sumit (17) takes a shot on New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward (20) during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/John Minchillo
India midfielder Sumit (17) takes a shot on New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward (20) during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Anastasiia Galashina, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Anastasiia Galashina, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Wei Sun of Team China competes on vault
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Wei Sun of Team China competes on vault during Men's Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
China's Zou Jingyuan performs on the parallel bars
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
China's Zou Jingyuan performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo.
Mikhail Koudinov of New Zealand in action on the Pommel Horse
Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Mikhail Koudinov of New Zealand in action on the Pommel Horse in artistic gymnastics qualification at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Mary Carolynn Tucker
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, walks back to her coach after competing in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
China's team members wave before the artistic gymnastics men's qualification
Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
China's team members wave before the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Russia's Artur Dalaloyan competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics
Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Russia's Artur Dalaloyan competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Russia's Denis Abliazin competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification
Photo by Martin BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
Russia's Denis Abliazin competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Brazil's right back Gustavo Rodrigues (R) shoots past Norway's wing Magnus Jondal during the men's preliminary round group A handball match between Norway and Brazil of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
Brazil's right back Gustavo Rodrigues (R) shoots past Norway's wing Magnus Jondal during the men's preliminary round group A handball match between Norway and Brazil of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Tracy Eisser and Megan Kalmoe of Team United States compete during the Women's Pair Heat 1 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
Aizanat Murtazaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee, left, and Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan of Hong Kong compete in the women's individual Epee round of 64 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 24, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.
AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, rear, compete against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje during their group stage mixed doubles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Ronan Byrne, left, and Philip Doyle of Ireland cross the finish line in 3rd place during the Men's Double Sculls repechage at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us