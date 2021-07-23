Tokyo Olympics Day One in Pictures Published 2 hours ago • Updated 17 mins ago Published 2 hours ago • Updated 17 mins ago Looking for a recap of day one of the Tokyo Olympics? See all of the top moments in pictures. MORE PHOTOS AP Photo/John MinchilloIndia midfielder Sumit (17) takes a shot on New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward (20) during a men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Alex BrandonAnastasiia Galashina, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesWei Sun of Team China competes on vault during Men's Qualification on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Natacha PisarenkoChina's Zou Jingyuan performs on the parallel bars during the men's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo. Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty ImagesMikhail Koudinov of New Zealand in action on the Pommel Horse in artistic gymnastics qualification at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Alex BrandonMary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, walks back to her coach after competing in the women's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty ImagesChina's team members wave before the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia's Artur Dalaloyan competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo by Martin BUREAU/AFP via Getty ImagesRussia's Denis Abliazin competes in the rings event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty ImagesBrazil's right back Gustavo Rodrigues (R) shoots past Norway's wing Magnus Jondal during the men's preliminary round group A handball match between Norway and Brazil of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesTracy Eisser and Megan Kalmoe of Team United States compete during the Women's Pair Heat 1 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP Photo/Andrew MedichiniAizanat Murtazaeva of the Russian Olympic Committee, left, and Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan of Hong Kong compete in the women's individual Epee round of 64 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 24, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. AP Photo/Dita AlangkaraJapan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, rear, compete against Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje during their group stage mixed doubles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty ImagesRonan Byrne, left, and Philip Doyle of Ireland cross the finish line in 3rd place during the Men's Double Sculls repechage at the Sea Forest Waterway during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.