U.S. Women's Basketball Begins Olympics With Preliminary Round Matchup Against Nigeria

The quest for a seventh-straight Olympic gold medal begins on July 27 as the U.S. women’s basketball team faces off against Nigeria.

The two teams met last week in Team USA’s final exhibition game before the Tokyo Olympics, where the United States snapped a two-game losing streak with a 93-62 win. 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm led the way, scoring 16 and 14 points respectively.

Team USA will rely on a mix of veterans — six returning players from the 2016 Games, including Stewart — and newcomers like Wilson as they seek a ninth overall gold in women’s basketball.

Nigeria, the 17th-ranked team in FIBA, will play without one of their top rebounders, Evelyn Akhator, who is out with an injury.

Alongside the United States and Nigeria, France and Japan round out the rest of Group B. The top two teams from each of the three groups, plus the two best third-place teams, will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Viewers can stream the preliminary round matchup on July 27 at 12:40 a.m. ET. The game will also be available to watch on the USA Network.

