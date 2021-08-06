USA Wrestler Kyle Snyder Wins Semifinal Match to Advance to Gold Medal Bout

American wrestler Kyle Synder won his semifinal match and moved on for a chance at gold in the men’s freestyle 97kg wrestling event.

Snyder defeated Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz 5-0 in the semifinal match. The 2016 gold medalist previously took down Canadian Jordan Steen 12-2 in the Round of 16 and Abraham Conyedo of Italy 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The graduate of Ohio State University will face ROC’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev for the gold medal. The two wrestlers have a history together. Sadulaev won gold at the 86kg weight class in 2016 before moving up to the 97kg class. Since then, the two have wrestled twice, each winning once.

Snyder beat Sadulaev at the 2017 World Championships finals, giving the Russian his first lost since 2013. The two met again at the 2018 World Championship, where Sadulaev got his revenge in the finals with a win.

The match is set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:20 a.m. ET. It can be streamed here: