Tom Brady Explains Why He’s Stepping Down as ‘Best Buddies’ Co-chair

Was Tom Brady changing his role at Best Buddies International a sign he's leaving the New England Patriots?

That's the conclusion many jumped to last week after the organization announced Brady was stepping down as its honorary co-chair after 16 years in the role.

On Monday morning, the New England Patriots quarterback explained his side of the story.

"I've supported Best Buddies for going on 19 years," Brady told WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." " ... The summer just ends up being a very busy time. My kids are getting older, we have so many things taking us in different directions.

"I'm always going to support Best Buddies. (Best Buddies founder and CEO) Anthony (K. Shriver) knows that. I'm a huge advocate of what they do. So, it's more of a timing thing than anything. I'm still going to be working with Best Buddies, and I think (I'm) just passing the torch to the next generation that's got to carry it for a long time."

Brady's new title is Global Ambassador for the organization, a nonprofit that "creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

Patriots teammate Julian Edelman and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were announced as new co-chairs in Brady's stead.

"People who do that type of work in the community, you have to be very -- the tradition has to carry on," Brady said. "So, if you let it go by the wayside -- and certainly no one's going to do that -- but Anthony, what he's created with Best Buddies and the lives he's transformed has been amazing.

"I was so lucky to be a part of it, and I still will be a part of it, just in a different way. And I know Jayson Tatum and Jules will do a great job moving forward. So, it's nice to be able to pass the torch to them."

Whether the 42-year-old will pass the torch to another Patriots quarterback and leave New England in 2020? That remains to be seen.