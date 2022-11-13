Tom Brady

Tom Brady Falls, Leonard Fournette Throws INT on Embarrassing Trick Play

The Bucs ran one of the worst plays of the 2022 NFL season in Munich

By Max Molski

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport.

When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.

Up 14-3 in the third quarter, the Bucs reached into their bag of tricks to hilarious and embarrassing effect. Running back Leonard Fournette took the snap, rolled to his right and threw across his body to … Brady. 

It went about as well as one could have expected:

As if the fall to the turf and resulting interception weren’t bad enough, Brady was flagged for tripping Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen.

Up to that point in the game, Brady and the Bucs had shown some much-needed improvement on offense. The 45-year-old QB found wideout Julio Jones for a 31-yard touchdown and Fournette punched in a 1-yard score in the second quarter to give Tampa Bay a comfortable halftime lead.

With those touchdowns and the awful trick play, perhaps the Bucs will keep their best players at their regular positions moving forward.

