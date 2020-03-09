Tom Brady is heading to Hollywood — though not on the football field, or at least not yet.

Amid the speculation about whether he'll stay with the New England Patriots this year or leave for somewhere new, Brady announced Monday that he's starting a movie production company with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the last two "Avengers" movies, "Infinity War" and "Endgame."

Brady said in his announcement on Instagram that the production company, 199 Productions, is already working on a project, called "Unseen Football."

He also noted that he's not done with football yet, finishing the note: " Stay tuned.. exciting times are ahead, both on and off the field."

The news was broken by Deadline, which reported that "Unseen Football" is a "3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football," with Brady serving as guide.

