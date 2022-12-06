Tom Brady Leads Bucs to Improbable Comeback Win Over Saints

How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' improbable comeback win over Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked on their way to an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

And then Tom Brady happened.

The 45-year-old quarterback engineered consecutive touchdown drives late in the fourth quarter to power the Bucs to an improbable 17-16 comeback win over the Saints at Raymond James Stadium.

Trailed by 13 with 3 minutes remaining.



The @Buccaneers scored 14 points on a 10-play TD drive and an 11-play TD drive.



Took the lead with 3 seconds left.@TomBrady came up clutch in the big moments. #NOvsTB pic.twitter.com/QzJyQvUzrl — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

It was a mostly frustrating night for Brady and the Bucs' offense. After starting the game with a field goal, Tampa Bay punted or turned the ball over on its next seven possessions. At one point amid the offensive struggles, Brady was captured angrily yelling on the sideline.

Tom Brady is not having a good night. Letting it all out on the sideline.



(🎥 @cjzero) pic.twitter.com/UUcqgIGsH6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2022

Trailing 16-3 with under six minutes remaining, the Bucs' offense finally turned things around.

Tampa Bay first reeled off a 10-play, 91-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard touchdown pass from Brady to tight end Cade Otton.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Bucs got the ball back on their own 37-yard line with 2:29 remaining, which proved to be just enough time.

Tampa Bay drove down to the Saints' 5-yard line, where Brady would hit Chris Godwin for a touchdown inside the final 20 seconds. But the play was called back due to a holding penalty on tackle Donovan Smith.

A few plays later on a third-and-goal from the 6, Brady connected with rookie running back Rachaad White, who stretched the ball over the goal line to tie the game with only three seconds on the clock.

Kicker Ryan Succop then converted the go-ahead extra point.

The Bucs' victory marked the fourth-most improbable comeback of the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). Tampa Bay had a 0.7% chance of winning before its first touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 16-3 with 5:34 remaining in the game, the Buccaneers had just a 0.7% chance of winning.



The Buccaneers late-game comeback goes down as the 4th-most improbable of the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) based on the NGS win probability model.#NOvsTB | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/9i9GTEqjFW — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 6, 2022

Brady finished the game 36 of 54 passing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also achieved a pair of personal feats: the 13-point deficit marked the largest regular-season fourth-quarter comeback of Brady's career and White's score was the latest game-winning touchdown pass of Brady's career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Oh yeah, and Brady now owns the most fourth-quarter comebacks by a QB in NFL history at 45. He was previously tied with Peyton Manning.

Next up for Brady and the NFC South-leading Bucs (6-6) is a road game against Brock Purdy and the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (8-4) on Sunday.