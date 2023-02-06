Tom Brady plugs brand by tweeting pic in his underwear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady already has a new career post-retirement: Underwear modeling.

The 45-year-old star took to his social media on Monday, less than a week after announcing his NFL retirement, and posted a selfie where he stripped down his brand's underwear line.

Back in June, Brady promised on his Twitter account that he would recreate a few promotional photos from a BRADY brand marketing campaign that highlighted the line’s underwear collection if he raked in 40 thousand likes on his Tweet. Well, fans came through and Brady had to deliver.

You knew the plug was coming: https://t.co/L2N0nnIhRZ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 6, 2023

So when the company reminded Brady of the promise and he delivered, the picture immediately went viral and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Please do not look at Tom Brady’s recent…. — ggs (@ggsbrxh) February 6, 2023

tom brady jumpscare ?!!!!!! — lu ❀ (@ahoesmad) February 6, 2023

I’m gonna act like I didn’t see that Tom Brady picture on my timeline. — Mack (@laidbackmack_) February 6, 2023

I REPEAT DO NOT LOOK AT TOM BRADYS NEW POST — ✰ (@djaxluva) February 6, 2023

No one:



Tom Brady on Twitter on a random Monday morning: pic.twitter.com/Y6HkjEJDs6 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) February 6, 2023

I can only imagine what Tom Brady’s DMs look like right now. He has definitely picked a solid path to start his single and retired life. Tom knows what he’s doing. — Greg Ehrenberg (@gehrenbergdfs) February 6, 2023

Why is Tom Brady in his underwear on my TL? — Hamza Hendrix (@GoHeadBlockMe) February 6, 2023

Someone confiscate Tom Brady’s phone PLEASE before this gets even worse — 🌙jenna♏️ (@CumboyBebop) February 6, 2023

yo why is Tom Brady in his underwear all over my feed. — Alex Hough (@AlexHough94) February 6, 2023

If Tom Brady can post a pic in his underwear I should be able to as well… 😂😂😂



My friends won’t let me live tho 😂😂 — Jaxxon (@Notorious_VI) February 6, 2023

Tom Brady already making thirst trap post . 😂 — Demontrell 📈 (@_Romolonqway) February 6, 2023

tom brady in his george costanza impression pic.twitter.com/AsXkbckPR8 — matt harvey (@halladayfan32) February 6, 2023

I broke a leg running to the comments of the Tom Brady picture — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) February 6, 2023

Brady made sure to get confirmation from former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski if he was doing it right. Gronkowski has also posed in a pair of BRADY undies for the brand.

This isn't the only business venture that Brady boasts in his career. He also has TB12, Autograph and a highly lucrative 10-year $375-million deal with Fox Sports.

The "BRADY" underwear is currently live on the brand's website in seven different colors for $20.