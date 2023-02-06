Tom Brady plugs brand by tweeting pic in his underwear originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady already has a new career post-retirement: Underwear modeling.
The 45-year-old star took to his social media on Monday, less than a week after announcing his NFL retirement, and posted a selfie where he stripped down his brand's underwear line.
Back in June, Brady promised on his Twitter account that he would recreate a few promotional photos from a BRADY brand marketing campaign that highlighted the line’s underwear collection if he raked in 40 thousand likes on his Tweet. Well, fans came through and Brady had to deliver.
So when the company reminded Brady of the promise and he delivered, the picture immediately went viral and sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Brady made sure to get confirmation from former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski if he was doing it right. Gronkowski has also posed in a pair of BRADY undies for the brand.
This isn't the only business venture that Brady boasts in his career. He also has TB12, Autograph and a highly lucrative 10-year $375-million deal with Fox Sports.
The "BRADY" underwear is currently live on the brand's website in seven different colors for $20.