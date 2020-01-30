Somehow Tom Brady made a statement, even without making a statement.
The legendary Patriots quarterback posted this black-and-white photo to Instagram and Twitter, igniting a flurry of speculation about what exactly he was trying to say.
Is Brady walking away from something? To something? What stadium is that? Why is it black and white, and why is he alone?
It's not clear, and TB12 hasn't offered any explanation so far. But the post comes amid intense speculation about his future — he's an upcoming free agent after spending 20 years in Foxboro and winning six Super Bowl rings.
All Brady's said definitely is that it's his "plan" to play in the NFL next year. And the posts have prompted even more speculation online:
Among the people who have liked the post on Instagram were teammates Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett.
