New England Patriots

Tom Brady Posts Mysterious Photo, But What Does It Mean?

Brady's post on Instagram and Twitter seemed designed to cause chatter amid speculation that he could leave the New England Patriots this year

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Somehow Tom Brady made a statement, even without making a statement.

The legendary Patriots quarterback posted this black-and-white photo to Instagram and Twitter, igniting a flurry of speculation about what exactly he was trying to say.

Is Brady walking away from something? To something? What stadium is that? Why is it black and white, and why is he alone?

It's not clear, and TB12 hasn't offered any explanation so far. But the post comes amid intense speculation about his future — he's an upcoming free agent after spending 20 years in Foxboro and winning six Super Bowl rings.

All Brady's said definitely is that it's his "plan" to play in the NFL next year. And the posts have prompted even more speculation online:

Among the people who have liked the post on Instagram were teammates Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

New Kids on The Block 3 hours ago

New Kids on the Block Weighs in on the Tom Brady Saga

5 hours ago

Super Bowl Denial: We Feel Your Pain, Patriots Fans

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsTom BradyPatriots
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us