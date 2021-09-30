Tom Brady Press Conference Set for Thursday Afternoon

With his return to Gillette Stadium inching closer, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is scheduled to address the media Thursday afternoon.

Brady will be playing his first game in Foxboro as a visitor following 20 years, nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles with the Patriots. In his first year as a Buc in 2020, Brady captured his seventh Super Bowl title in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots on NBC10 Boston.

It will be Brady's first chance to make public comments since excerpts of ESPN writer Seth Wickersham's new book, "It's Better to Be Feared," were released Wednesday.

While the majority of the news-making items centered around Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, there were still plenty of Brady-centric nuggets. Had there been an NFL team in Los Angeles earlier in his career, Wickersham reported that Brady may have tried to force a trade there.

In addition, Brady met with Kraft and others late in 2017 to discuss who might replace Belichick as head coach in New England.

It was also reported that Belichick refused to meet with Brady in person upon his departure for Tampa Bay, preferring instead to discuss the matter over the phone.

"That's not true," Belichick told the media on Wednesday, saying the book "sounds like a lot of second-, third-, fourth-hand comments."

Brady, 44, is off to one of the best starts of his career statistically, having thrown for 10 touchdown passes against two interceptions over his first three games. He needs just 68 yards Sunday to surpass Drew Brees as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards at 80,359.