Social Media Explodes After Rich Strike's Stunning Upset in 148th Kentucky Derby

It might’ve been cloudy in Louisville, but Rich Strike struck Churchill Downs with major thunder.
Despite having 80-1 odds to win, Rich Strike pulled off a stunning upset in the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
With the win, Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon became the second-biggest longshot win in Kentucky Derby history. The first was back in 1913 when Donerail won from the No. 1 post with 91-1 odds.
Rich Strike wasn’t even in the front frame for most of the race. The initial three-way battle was between Summer is Tomorrow, Messier and Crown Pride (Japan) until Epicenter, the favorite to win the Derby, and Zandon made big pushes near the final turn.
That was until Rich Strike, who wasn’t even supposed to race until Ethereal Road was a late scratch on Friday, lapped all the horses to win the prize.
Here’s what social media had to say after the shocking finish:
Twitter also got off some jokes after Rich Strike started to get into it with other horses after crossing the finish line:
Rich Strike never had a first-place finish in three races prior to Saturday. Now, the longshot horse is enshrined in the history books.