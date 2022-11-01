Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along.
Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.
Instead of choosing between Nash and Durant, Tsai ultimately kept both heading into the season. After just a few weeks, poor play on the court and controversy off the court, Nash and the Nets decided to head in separate directions.
As can be expected on Twitter after an NBA bombshell like this, some people took the opportunity to dunk on Nash:
Sports
Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more
However, the overwhelming majority of Twitter was relieved Nash no longer has to deal with the Nets, particularly Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons:
Will firing Nash actually lead to any improvement or stability for the Nets?
People certainly have their doubts:
Former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who spent a season as a Nets assistant, reportedly has emerged as the leading candidate to take Nash’s place, leading to some varying reactions:
Next up for the Nets is a Tuesday matchup at home against the Chicago Bulls. Jacque Vaughn reportedly will be the interim coach for that matchup.