It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning.

Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It hit the upright AND crossbar. VIKINGS WIN VIKINGS WIN. #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/MfDpg7PRm1 — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Lutz had made a game-tying 60-yarder just minutes prior, before the Vikings regained the lead for good inside the final 30 seconds.

This definitely marks as one of the most heartbreaking missed kicks as well as one of the most exciting London games thus far. Let’s take a look at how fans are reacting to the thrilling finish.

Many people were shocked by the crossbar-hitting kick:

The DOUBLE DOINK.



All Will Lutz needed was for Ronaldo to tap it in. pic.twitter.com/inymT1QNSk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2022

And some are making fun of the blunder:

incredible kick by Will Lutz to tie the game, great power, right over the goalposts pic.twitter.com/vVTTAhgpYX — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 2, 2022

Have to credit Will Lutz trying to go upper 90 in London — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2022

Others are celebrating the “double-doink”:

THE DOUBLE DOINK: 2022 EDITION 😱



Will Lutz's 61-yard bid doesn't go through as the Vikings walk out of London with a win.



🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/OCHQQGSnus — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 2, 2022

DOUBLE DOINK! Will Lutz from 61 to tie the game. Vikings win 28-25. pic.twitter.com/sKbbVLZpcc — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 2, 2022

WILL LUTZ DOUBLE DOINK pic.twitter.com/yUt9rguce7 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 2, 2022

And some are just shocked, yet excited to have caught the moment live: