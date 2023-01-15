Twitter Roasts Chargers for Historic Meltdown Vs. Jaguars

Twitter roasts Chargers for historic meltdown vs. Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Los Angeles Chargers held a 27-0 lead on Saturday night.
Hours later, their season was over.
Los Angeles blew a 27-point lead in a stunning 31-30 wild card round loss to the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville. It marked the third-biggest comeback in NFL postseason history.
For most of the night, the Chargers looked on their way to the divisional round. They forced five turnovers, including four interceptions from Trevor Lawrence, to race out to a 27-0 second-quarter lead.
But the Jags scored a touchdown inside the final 30 seconds of the first half to make it a 27-7 game. Then, Lawrence and Co. scored a touchdown on their first three second-half possessions before Riley Patterson hit a game-winning 36-year field goal as time expired.
Not only did the Chargers have one of the biggest collapses in postseason history, but they also became the first team to lose a playoff game where they held a plus-five margin in the turnover battle.
A truly epic collapse for head coach Brandon Staley's team.
After the meltdown, fans on Twitter had fun at Staley and the Chargers' expense: