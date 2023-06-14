See U.S. Open Round 1 tee times at Los Angeles Country Club

One of golf's premiere events returns to Los Angeles this week for the first time in 75 years.

Tickets are already sold out to watch the 156 players take their shot at winning the 123rd U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club in the Westside of Los Angeles. You can still watch the intense competition on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Round 1 will begin bright and early on Thursday at 6:45 a.m. and go through the afternoon. The fourth and final round will take place on Sunday.

The tee times below are listed in pacific time and were taken from the official U.S. Open website.

Tee Times

6:45 a.m. (9:45 a.m. ET)

Tee 1: Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

Tee 10: Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

6:56 a.m.

Tee 1: Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan

Tee 10: Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding

7:07 a.m.

Tee 1: Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

Tee 10: Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert

7:18 a.m.

Tee 1: Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

Tee 10: Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

7:29 a.m.

Tee 1: Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

Tee 10: Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent

7:40 a.m.

Tee 1: Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Tee 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

7:51 a.m.

Tee 1: Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

Tee 10: Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

8:02 a.m.

Tee 1: Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

Tee 10: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

8:13 a.m.

Tee 1: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

Tee 10: Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

8:24 a.m.

Tee 1: Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

Tee 10: Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

8:35 a.m.

Tee 1: Matthew McClean, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

Tee 10: Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:46 a.m.

Tee 1: Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul

Tee 10: David Horsey, Brendan Valdes, Paul Barjon

8:57 a.m.

Tee 1: Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

Tee 10: Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat

12:15 p.m.

Tee 1: Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

Tee 10: Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

12:26 p.m.

Tee 1: Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan

Tee 10: Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

12:37 p.m.

Tee 1: Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

Tee 10: Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque

12:48 p.m.

Tee 1: Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

Tee 10: Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

12:59 p.m.

Tee 1: Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

Tee 10: Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

1:10 p.m.

Tee 1: Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

Tee 10: Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

1:21 p.m.

Tee 1: Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

Tee 2: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

1:32 p.m.

Tee 1: Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tee 10: Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

1:43 p.m.

Tee 1: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

Tee 10: Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

1:54 p.m.

Tee 1: Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

Tee 10: Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

2:05 p.m.

Tee 1: Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

Tee 10: Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr

2:16 p.m.

Tee 1: Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips

Tee 10: Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall, Frankie Capan III

2:27 p.m.

Tee 1: Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons, J.J. Grey

Tee 10: Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake