USA Gymnastics Leads First Two Qualifying Subdivisions at 2022 World Gymnastics Championships

Team USA didn’t come to Liverpool to play around.

During Saturday’s first sector of the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the women of USA Gymnastics clinched the lead for the first two qualifying subdivisions.

The US Women's Team led off #WGC2022 Qualifications with a scoresheet-topping 167.263 points after the first two of ten qualifying subdivisions.



Belgium currently sits in second with 156.053 points while Spain is third with 149.162 points.



MORE ⬇️https://t.co/lFR4XctTXy — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 29, 2022

Their scoresheet totaled 167.263 points, with Belgium coming in second with 156.053 and Spain in third with 149.162. Team USA was only two routines shy of achieving a perfect outing during the first 10 qualifying subdivisions.

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee are on hiatus, but not to worry because Shilese Jones, who currently leads in the all-around, rookie Skye Blakely and Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles made their marks. Other dominant team members include 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey and 2021 world all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong.

The 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris, France. The top three teams in the finals for both men and women will advance by obtaining five quota places for Paris, as well as qualify for the team competition.

The Championships continue with the men’s competition beginning Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will run until Nov. 6.