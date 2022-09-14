USMNT Reveal Roster for Pre-World Cup Tune-Up Matches in September

The U.S. men's national team is set to play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, opening with a match against Wales on Nov. 21. But before they do, they'll have a final tune-up with a pair of friendlies against Japan (Sept. 23 in Dusseldorf, Germany) and Saudi Arabia (Sept. 27 in Murcia, Spain) in late September.
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and the Leeds United duo of Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are among those chosen for the United States men's national team's 26-player roster that U.S. Soccer unveiled on Wednesday.
“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter said.
“We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.” Berhalter is expected to reveal his World Cup team on Nov. 9. during an event in New York.
Here's a look at the full roster for the upcoming friendlies below:
Goalkeepers:
Ethan Horvath, Luton Town
Sean Johnson, New York City FC
Matt Turner, Arsenal
Defenders:
Reggie Cannon, Boavista
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Sergiño Dest, AC Milan
Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls
Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach
Sam Vines, Royal Antwerp
DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC
Midfielders:
Kellyn Acosta, LAFC
Tyler Adams, Leeds United
Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo
Weston McKennie, Juventus
Yunus Musah, Valencia
Malik Tillman, Rangers
Forwards:
Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United
Paul Arriola, FC Dallas
Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders
Ricardo Pepi, Groningen
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea
Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
Josh Sargent, Norwich City
The USMNT is the youngest team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
How can I watch the September friendlies?
USA vs Japan will kick off on Sept. 23 at 8:25 a.m. ET and will be broadcasted and streamed on ESPN2, ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and Vidgo.
Four days later, they will face Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. ET and that match will be broadcasted and streamed on FS1, Univision, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Vidgo.
Fans will also be able to follow all the September friendlies matches on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the official U.S. Soccer App.