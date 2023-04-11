USWNT Beats Ireland Off Alana Cook's Long-Distance Goal

The United States women's national team made it two wins in two against the Republic of Ireland in April.

After beating Ireland 2-0 on Saturday in the first of two international friendlies, the U.S. won again on Tuesday behind Alana Cook's goal at CITYPARK Stadium in St. Louis, Mo.

The U.S. logged 10 total shots on the evening, but only two hit the target. Captain Becky Sauerbrunn nearly opened the scoring in the third minute. On a designed set piece play from the left corner, Sophia Smith delivered a cross toward an incoming Sauerbrunn, who connected on a header that bruised the middle of the crossbar.

BECKY OH MY 😱 pic.twitter.com/6sBvCqTKwb — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 11, 2023

Then came Cook's moment in the 43rd minute. With acres of green on the left flank, the center back sent in a deep, lobbed cross toward the back post. Lindsey Horan was in the vicinity to header it home, but instead it became too tough for goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan to handle. Brosnan got a hand on it, but helped it go into the net rather than out. It also came on Cook's birthday.

🎂 Birthday goals >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/dAyEyG2CnZ — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) April 12, 2023

Ireland finished the game logging nine total shots with two on target, but failed to score again against a solid U.S. defense. All time, the USWNT moved to 15-0-0 against Ireland having scored 51 goals and conceding one.

Cook also scored the first goal of her senior career, having not found the back of the net for club or country before. The 26-year-old scored five goals as a Stanford Cardinal from 2015-18, but didn't score for Paris Saint-Germain from 2019-2021 or with OL Reign from 2021 to now.

The USWNT will next be in action against Wales on Sunday, July 9 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. It will be their send-off game ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup beginning Thursday, July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.