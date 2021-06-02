TD Garden is no longer requiring people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks as of Wednesday, a move that comes too late for Boston Celtics fans, but not for Bruins fans.

The B's will be hosting the New York Islanders at TD Garden in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoffs series on Monday, after the teams split the opening games in Boston.

When they go, fans who are at least two weeks out from their final COVID vaccine shot don't need to wear a mask, according to an announcement from the stadium, keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NHL. However, it doesn't mean that all rules are being dropped.

"Masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated fans," the announcement read. "Reminder, masks remain mandatory on public and private transportation systems including the MBTA and Commuter Rail."

TD Garden will be at nearly full capacity for the game, after the state and city dropped capacity rules for large venues over the weekend.

The move won't benefit anyone hoping to see the Celtics in the NBA playoffs. They couldn't force Game 6 at the Garden Tuesday night, when they dropped their series with the Brooklyn Nets 4-1.

