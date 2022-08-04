WATCH: 2022 No. 1 Pick Travon Walker Records First NFL Sack

Travon Walker wasted no time recording his first NFL sack.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft took down Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the halfway point of the first quarter during the Hall of Fame Game:

Travon Walker is making his presence felt early in this one!



Walker, who marked the second consecutive first-overall selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars following Trevor Lawrence in 2021, pushed away from Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to get to Stidham, who was trying to step up in the pocket to avoid the incoming pressure.

Though this sack won’t count in the official record book, Walker has been getting pressure steadily throughout the contest, which is a great sign for Jacksonville. The Jaguars finished the 2021-22 campaign with just 32 sacks, which was tied with the Houston Texans for 28th in the league.

The 6-foot-5 outside linebacker logged 9.5 sacks through three seasons at Georgia, with six of them coming in his final season in 2021.