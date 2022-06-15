colorado avalanche

Watch: Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky Scores Game 1 OT Winner Vs. Lightning

The goal put Colorado up 1-0 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final

By Max Molski

Andre Burakovsky saved the day for the Colorado Avalanche.

Playing in front of their home fans in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years, the Avalanche built a quick 2-0 lead in Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Eastern Conference champions later answered by evening the score in the third period and  sending the game to overtime tied 3-3.

That’s where Burakovsky came through.

Just over a minute into the extra period, J.T. Compher attempted the initial shot before it was blocked. Valeri Nichushkin then got to the puck and slid a pass to Burakovsky, who did the rest:

The tally was just Burakovsky’s second of the playoffs. 

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 4-1 in overtime games during their playoff run with an OT victory in each series. This was only the Lightning’s second overtime game of the postseason and their first loss. Now, they will look to bounce back in Denver during Saturday’s Game 2.

If Game 1 was any indication, this Cup Final could be an unforgettable series.

